Many NDC members not willing to vote for Mahama - NPP's Stephen Amoah

• Stephen Amoah believes NDC members will reject Mahama



• He said there is a campaign to stop him



• He noted the ex-president is suffering from his past



The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency, Stephen Amoah, has revealed that some members of the National Democratic Congress will reject the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama if he contests for president in 2024.



Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the parliamentarian noted that scandals that rocked the former president’s term have never been forgotten by Ghanaians.



According to him although he likes John Mahama’s personality, he is not fit to govern the country again.



He said, “I like Mahama’s personality but he can never govern this country. His thank-you tour is not even 719 it's 419.



“Even his own people have forsaken him, they said not Mahama again movement,” Stephen Amoah said in the interview as monitored by Ghanaweb.



He added, “We’ve not forgotten about gargantuan (corruption), even the Supreme Court said the public purse was being raped.”



The MP noted that it was just a matter of time before the campaign to reject Mahama will go viral across the country to convince people to reject John Mahama.



Stephen Amoah stated, “Not Mahama Again Movement is a movement that will spread everywhere. No one wants Mahama, even the NDC said they won’t vote for him.”



The NDC flagbearer for the 2020 elections has embarked on a "Thank You" tour beginning from the Northern part of the country where he is meeting party folks and chiefs to thank them for their support during the 2020 elections.



