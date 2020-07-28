Many Ghanaians energized to vote by my appointment - Jane Naana - Kasapa102.5FM

Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is John Mahama's running mate

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, the opposition NDC Running mate says many Ghanaians are poised to vote, thanks to the momentous decision of the party’s Flagbearer John Mahama to nominate her.



She urges them to do just that as she and her boss do not intend to disappoint them should they be voted into power.



“My Boss JM, by your choice, you have turned the struggles of so many women who have come before this moment into a probability. We- men, women, our youth and children- we all have a chance to finally make real our dreams of serving this country at high levels, of removing doubts and proving once again that we are capable,” The former Minister of Education said in her maiden address at her outdooring in Accra Monday evening as a Running mate.



She notes that “after serious reflection, consultations, prayers, and encouragement of colleagues, friends, and family, I am happy to have accepted the nomination to be the running mate of the presidential candidate of the great National Democratic Congress.”



“This is an act of faith I do not take lightly, at all. I do not underrate the huge responsibilities and expectations that come with the call. I call on us all to translate our excitement into action for the benefit of the good people of our beloved country. I accepted the nomination because it is an opportunity to serve my country once again, albeit at a higher level. In God do I continue to trust, that I may never be confounded.”



The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast added “I am deeply humbled by the trust of our party and nation and I am excited to make the case to the good people of Ghana as to why the J&J ticket is best poised to confront the daunting challenges of our time and usher Ghana into recovery and prosperity.



“It will be my mission to ensure that the voices and concerns of our children, our youth and our aged, and our persons with disabilities are reflected in critical decisions.”





