Mantse Ankrah royal mausoleum receives facelift

Regional News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: Mantse Ankrah Royal Family

Nii Adjabeng Ankrah II, the Supreme Head of Mantse Ankrah Royal Family of the Otublohum Dadeben-Naa division in Accra has given the Mantse Ankrah royal mausoleum located at the North Kaneshie Feo Eyeo street a magnificent facelift.





On his part, abandoning the resting home for departed royals in a deplorable state is not a good sign for cultural integration and history for generations to come.





He underscored that cemeteries are homes for the deceased and need to be preserved well for memorial purposes because families, sympathizers, and friends usually or occasionally pay reverence to the dead.





Explaining the purpose of the Mantse Ankrah royal mausoleum, Nii Adjabeng Ankrah II said it was a cemetery for only royals who were from the stool houses and were incepted by the forefathers.





The Supreme Head noted that there were some deceased who were buried at the cemetery, but do not belong to the Mantse Ankrah royal family.





In a bid to curb such instances, Nii Adjabeng Ankrah II petitioned the court about the scenario and won the case.





He lamented that the cemetery which was not in good form and was surrounded by squatters around it has now been given a new modernization outlook.





Nii Adjabeng Ankrah was optimistic that, the newly renovated mausoleum would serve as a place of tourist attraction for revelers who enquire about the rich culture and history of the family.





In a brief admonishment statement to the public, Nii Adjabeng Ankrah II called on individuals to be circumspect about how they talk or approach chiefs because chiefs are highly revered in their communities and area of jurisdiction.





He also called on all chiefs in the Ga Traditional Area to live in harmony and unite for the betterment of the Ga State and also pleaded to kingmakers to help preserve properties given to them by their forefathers.





The Supreme Head of the Mantse Ankrah royal family preached on the virtue of peaceful co-existence among individuals and pledges his support as a man of integrity to help in the propagation of peace in the Ga state.