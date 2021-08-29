Manso Tontokrom residents appeal to govt for support over abandoned police post

Regional News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:



Residents of Manso Tontokrom, a suburb of Amansie South, have complained bitterly over how a police post has been abandoned in the bush for many years.



According to the worried residents, the incessant insecurity and robbery attacks in the town make them live in fear and panic.



They have, therefore, pleaded with the Ashanti Regional Police Command, the Manso Adubia Police Command, the Amansie South District assembly and all other stakeholders to come to their aid.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the residents disclosed that, the town, through its committee members, were able to project a police post, and sadly, the said post has been abandoned in a bush for the past four years.



Tontokrom has been known as one of the flagship towns in the region where violence and robbery attacks usually occur.



A recent one was an attack on a caretaker chief by some violent group who destroyed the chief's house and nearly killed the entire members of the house, had soldiers not interfered.



The most recent ones are the robbery attacks on traders who were plying the Tontokrom-Datano road.



The worried residents have pleaded with the authorities to immediately come to their aid by helping to complete the abandoned Police project.



"We always live in fear. We can't go to the market because armed robbers always take over the road that links our town to Datano due to its poor nature," a woman cried out.



"Just recently, there was an attack on our caretaker chief by some violent group for no reason. We live in, we can't go out in the night due to lawlessness and robbery attacks" another resident said.



Meanwhile, a youth leader, Mr. Akwasi Donkor aka Akapo speaking to Ghanaweb attributed the problems to the absence of police in the town.



