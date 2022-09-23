Mankessim murder: Pastor suspect sold victim to accomplice

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 23 September 2022

More details are emerging about the murder of a 25-year-old lady, Georgina Asor Botchwey, at Mankessim in the Central Region.



Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the deceased, whose body has been exhumed from the house of one of the suspects.



The two suspects are Michael Darko Amponsah, a self-styled pastor who is also a fiancé of the deceased's sister and a local chief, Nana Onyaa Clark.



Dailyguidenetwork reports that a new development indicates that, the would-be-in-law of the deceased sold her off to the chief to be used for rituals.



The family of Georgina became alarmed after their daughter went missing days after she left Yeji to attend an admission interview at Ankarful Nursing Training College in Cape Coast.



Georgina, after her interview, was reportedly picked up by her sister's fiancé, who resides at Mankessim.



Dailyguide further reports that Joseph Dade, an uncle of the late Georgina narrated that when this information got to the family, a soldier brother of the deceased was contacted to launch investigations into the disappearance of his sister.



Her family, following her disappearance, tracked down the said fiancé of the girl's sister, Michael Darko Amponsah also known Osofo Kofi, to a village where he had gone into hiding.



Her uncle further indicated that it was during the interrogations that the pastor confessed to the crime, revealing that Georgina had been sold to a chief in the Central Region.



He confessed to selling off the deceased to Nana Clark, the other suspect who is the chief.



“Following her disappearance, our “brother-in-law” was arrested in connection with that and he confessed that she had been sold to a chief in the Central Region, Nana Clark, but when they went there she had been killed,” an uncle of the deceased, Joseph Dade according to a Dailyguidnetwork.com report said.



The deceased's body was later exhumed from the local chief's house at Adumadze in Mankessim.



Nana Clark was subsequently arrested and arraigned together with Michael Amponsah. The two have been charged with two counts, namely: conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit murder and murder, contrary to section 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960, Act 29.



The Cape Coast District Court II remanded them into custody to reappear on October 4, 2022.



