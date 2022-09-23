Mankessim murder: I share a wall with Nana Clark – Captain Smart expresses shock

General News of Friday, 23 September 2022

The host of Onuaa Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart, has become the latest personality to express shock over the murder and secret burial of a 25-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey at Mankessim in the Central Region.



According to the broadcaster, his shock about the incident stems from his personal knowledge of one of the two suspects who have been arrested in connection with the murder.



Captain Smart, speaking on the Thursday, September 22, 2022, edition of his programme, noted that his family shares a wall with Nana Onyaa Clark whose house the deceased’s body was exhumed from.



“Do you know the murder incident in Mankessim is right behind my house? From my house to the place where the aspiring nurse was killed is like from where we are sitting [the studio] to the newsroom. That is the distance between us, it is just a wall that separates us,” he said.



Describing the suspect as a well-respected man, Captain Smart said he is a man he would never have thought to be a murderer.



“The truth before God is had it not been for the body that was exhumed in his house, I would never believe that Nana Clark could kill even a lizard,” he said.



Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the deceased, whose body has been exhumed from the house of one of the suspects.



The two suspects are Michael Darko Amponsah, a self-styled pastor, who is also a fiancé of the deceased's sister; and a local chief, Nana Onyaa Clark.



The two have been charged with two counts, namely: conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit murder and murder, contrary to section 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act 1960, Act 29.



The Cape Coast District Court II remanded them into custody to reappear on October 4, 2022.



