Mankessim murder: Awakrom chief calls for arrest of ‘missing’ fetish priest, Ebusuapanyin

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Akwa III, the Chief of Akwakrom in Mankessim in the Central Region has called on the Ghana Police Service to do all it takes to arrest two personalities in connection with the now famous Mankessim ritual murder saga.



The two personalities he wants to be arrested are the fetish priest of the community who was close to one of the main suspects, Christopher Ekow Quansah (Nana Clarke,) the Tufuhen, who is currently in custody.



The other is one Mr. Kwesi Gyan, the Abiradze Ebusuapayin, also a relation of Nana Clarke.



The duo have disappeared since the issue of the murder of one Georgina Asor Botchwey, blew the lid on the alleged criminal activities of Nana Clarke and an accomplice Pastor Michael Darko Amponsah (Sofo Kofi).



The chief explained at a September 29 press conference why he wanted the "who could not be tracked since the news broke out," to be arrested.



“We are appealing to the police to interrogate his fetish priest in the community who the Tufohen liked so much and took cover prior to his arrest,” Nana Akwa pleaded.



Nana Akwa, during the press conference wondered how the Tufohen dug the craters containing numerous bottles and dead materials without the knowledge of the Ebusuapanyin.



“Since the arrest of the Tufohen, all attempts to reach his Ebusuapanyin, who was always in the community, has not been successful. There is no way anyone can dig out two pits in two separate rooms in a family house without the knowledge of the Ebusuapanyin. This is incomprehensible.



“More so, prior to the arrest of the Tufohen, his Ebusuapanyin was billed to meet the Chief and elders on some teething community issues, but he cannot be found. And why is he not answering our calls,” the Chief revealed.



The Tufuhen and Sofo Kofi are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder, contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1980, Act 29.



A Cape Coast District court presided over Her Lordship Bernice Mensima Ackon remanded them on their last appearance on September 2.



The court agreed to the request of prosecution - led by DSP Daniel Gadzo - for more time to conclude investigations. The case was adjourned to October 4, 2022.



A third person, one Aggrey, said to have dug the pit in which Georgina was buried has also been arretsed.



GNA report on police arrests and latest discoveries



Hundreds of people on Thursday gathered in front of the house of Christopher Ekow Quansah, the Tufuhen of Mankessim, to catch a glimpse of him and self-styled pastor Michael Darko, who allegedly murdered one Ms. Georgina Asor Botchwey.



A police team had led the two accused persons, who allegedly confessed to the killing of three more people, to the house of the Tufohen, located just after the Pacific Fuel Station, near the Mankessim Lorry Station for further investigations.



The crowd hooted at them amid name calling and casting of aspersions as drivers in traffic temporarily stopped over to watch the two, who have notoriously become famous.



A source told the GNA that the two accused persons had confessed to killing three other people, a male and two females and led the police team on Thursday afternoon, to the various locations.



The witness said the accused persons first took the team to the house of the Tufohen at Mankessim and Akwakrom near Mankessim, where they carried out their criminal activities.



The police thoroughly searched the rooms and took vital document and information for further investigation.



Again, in Mankessim, the two took the police team to a location where a male teacher was allegedly invited by them and was shot and killed instantly and his toes cut.



The police were also taken to a location in the Ekumfi District where they allegedly shot and killed a female trader and buried her under a bridge in the Ekumfi District.



The team also visited a location at Batanya in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamakese District, where they allegedly killed a young lady from Kumasi.



Apparently, the two pretended to be travel agents and prepared a traveling document for her to travel to Holland.



The two allegedly told the police that they met the lady at Batanyaa on the Cape Coast-Assin Fosu Highway and killed her.



SARA