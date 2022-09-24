Mankessim murder: Accused chief alive and in custody - Police dismiss death reports

General News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police have denied that an accused person in the case involving the murder of a nursing student has died in custody.



News had started circulating on some social media channels that Nana Clark Onyaa, the chief who is currently being held with a co-accused had died in custody after taking slow poison.



"The chief and his accomplice who were remanded into police custody by the court to reappear on October 4, 2022 are alive and in custody," a statement dated September 24 read in part.



The police, thus, asked the general public to dismiss the death report with the contempt it deserves.



Full police statement



CHIEF INVOLVED IN MANKESSIM MURDER IS ALIVE AND IN POLICE CUSTODY



The report circulating in the media that the chief arrested in connection with the murder of a prospective student-nurse at Mankessim has died is false.



The chief and his accomplice who were remanded into police custody by the court to reappear on October 4, 2022 are alive and in custody.



We therefore urge the Public to treat the report with the contempt that it deserves.



