Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours after Chief went into coma

General News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has emerged that the false report of the death of one of the key suspects in the Mankessim murder was sparked by the actions of the suspect’s wife.



Over the weekend, it was widely reported that one of the suspects involved in the murder of an aspiring nurse had died while in police custody.



However, a statement released by the Ghana Police Service later on Saturday debunked the reports of the death of the Tufuhene of Akwakrom, Nana Onyaa Clark.



According to a report by Onuaonline.com, the false reports of his demise were sparked by the reactions of his wife, Christopher Ekow Quansah Clarke, upon hearing that her husband had gone into a coma while in police custody.



Her resort to screams and wailing caught the attention of her neighbours and subsequently sparked rumours about the death of her husband, who is facing murder charges.



Nana Onyaa Clark and Michael Darko stand accused of murdering 25-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey and burying her body in the building of the Tufuhene at Mankessim.



The duo, who were last week remanded into custody by a court, have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit murder and murder contrary to section 46 of the Criminal and Offences Acts 1980, Act 29.



Meanwhile, the police statement reacting to the reported death of the suspect was silent on his health status.



“The report circulating in the media that the Chief arrested in connection with the murder of a prospective student-nurse at Mankessim has died is false.



“The Chief and his accomplice who were remanded into police custody by the court to reappear on October 4, 2022, are alive and in custody. We, therefore, urge the public to treat the report with the contempt it deserves,” the police said.







