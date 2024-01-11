Manhyia summons Chairman Wontumi for challenging Otumfuo’s authority - Report

General News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

The Manhyia Palace has reportedly issued a summons to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi for allegedly challenging the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



According to a report by Onuaonline.com, Wontumi during a sitting of the NPP parliamentary primaries vetting committee last week challenged the authority of the Asantehene.



The report said the party chairman without provocation stated that he has established his own kingdom and would not hesitate to challenge the Asantehene if he disagrees on an issue with him.



“I have built my own kingdom, I have my own police and military, and I will speak my mind to Otumfuo if I disagree on an issue with him (Otumfuo)” the report quoted Wontumi as stating.



The report noted the NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, who chairman of the vetting committee during the said incident.



Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah who was also present during the incident, is said to have taken an exception to Wontumi’s utterance.



“For you to even say those words in my presence is unacceptable, and I’m not happy about your weird and disrespectful behaviour,” Kokosohene reportedly fumed at Wontumi.



Following the incident, the Asanteman Traditional Council is said to have written to the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to facilitate the appearance of Chairman Wontumi at the Manhyia Palace and explain his alleged disrespect towards Otumfuo.



