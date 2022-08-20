Manhyia banishes Odike over galamsey comments

General News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

The Kumasi Traditional Council, according to a report by Myjoyonline.com, has conducted traditional rites to effectively banish the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai alias ‘Odike’ from the jurisdiction.



A number of Kumasi chiefs led by the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, on Friday, performed rituals which were also aimed at prevailing on the gods of Ashanti to help resist any form of rebellion against the Kingdom.



This is on the back of some comment made by Odike accusing Ashanti chiefs of meddling in illegal mining.



Odike was recently hosted on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, where he unequivocally accused the chiefs of Ashanti of failing to end illegal mining also known as galamsey.



But according to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman turned politician made inciteful statements which it deemed as distasteful and unsubstantiated, meant to dent the image of Manhyia.



The chiefs on Thursday slaughtered a ram as part of the rituals to banish him.







