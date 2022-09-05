Manhyia South to become a beacon of excellence in skills training in Ghana – NAPO

Regional News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Manhyia South Legislator Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has made his commitment to skills training of his constituents.



He has assured his constituents of investing more in skills training because he believes that will help in the fight against unemployment in the country.



The man popularly known as NAPO says he will work at making Manhyia South a beacon of skills training in the Ashanti Region.



“I remain committed to further supporting more of such programmes in other areas of skills training in order to make Manhyia South a beacon of excellence in skills training in Ghana”, he said during the graduation of some over 90 constituents who were trained in various skills.



NAPO used the opportunity to encourage the graduands to continuously seek to upgrade their skills and pass their acquired knowledge on to others.



The skills training project which is dubbed “Reducing Unemployment through Skills Training”, is an initiative of the College of Beauty Arts and Entrepreneurship, CBAE, with logistical support from the office of the MP.



The graduands were taken through Makeup Artistry, Fashion Design Technology, Customer Care, and Social Media Marketing among others.



Read his full speech below:



I was delighted to join various dignitaries and graduands of the Youth Empowerment Project yesterday at a colourful graduation ceremony at Abbey’s Park, Ashanti New Town, in my Manhyia South constituency.



The event came on the back of a training partnership between my constituency office and the College of Beauty, Arts, and Entrepreneurship (CARE), to provide demand-driven training, particularly in make-up artistry, hair technology, barbering, and fashion design technology.



In my remarks, I emphasise my strong belief in the potential of skills training to impact society by helping to create sustainable jobs. I further encourage the graduands to continuously seek to upgrade their skills and pass their acquired knowledge on to others.



The joy and the excitement on the faces of the graduands as they demonstrated their skills and received various logistical packages to support their work drove home the fact that they had been empowered to make a huge change to their lives and those around them.



I remain committed to further supporting more of such programmes in other areas of skills training in order to make Manhyia South a beacon of excellence in skills training in Ghana.



Congratulations to the new graduates and to all who helped bring the event to fruition in various ways.



God bless you all.



