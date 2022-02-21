Manhyia North disturbances work of conflict profiteers – MP

Politics of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Konadu, has blamed the misunderstanding that reared its ugly head in the Constituency over the weekend in relation to the opening of nominations for internal party elections ahead of the 2024 general elections on some profiteers of war.



These profiteers of war want to all the time make a meal out of any situation in the Constituency, he said.



“Today, Manhyia North is living up to the expectation of the electorate and certain individuals with vested interest want to see the constituency in disarray all the time,” he stated adding “We won't allow these people to use gangsterism to destroy the image of the party.”



The MP bemoaned that certain individuals have succeeded in creating the impression as if Manhyia North was going to war while admonishing all party members to respect the rules of the party.



The NPP’s internal reorganization exercise as part of the party’s preparation for the 2024 general elections started over the weekend with confusion.



The processes for the election of polling station executives were greeted with the firing of gunshots and hoarding of nomination forms from aspirants.



Kade and Abuakwa constituencies in the Eastern Region, Ningo-Pramparm Constituency in the Greater experienced some form of confusion.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Monday, February 21, 2022, Mr Konadu questioned why a group of people should insist the forms be given to them to be taken home.



“It is about time these people understood that we have one Constituency and not Manhyia North A and B. Does the constituency have two MPs representing A and B in Parliament?” he queried.



Mr Konadu also denied the allegation that he gave nomination forms to some of his supporters to go and fill at home.



Meanwhile, Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections for the party has appealed to the regional executives not to deny anybody the opportunity to contest.