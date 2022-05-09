Manhyia North: NPP picks new executives in tense constituency election

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Nearly 700 delegates are expected to cast their votes Sunday to elect new executives for the New Patriotic Party, NPP, in the Manhyia North Constituency of the Ashanti Region.



The ruling party suspended elections in that Constituency following chaos that broke out in the polling station elections during distribution of nomination forms.



Some aggrieved members also filed a suit at the High Court following disagreements over contents of the voters’ register.



A committee has since resolved the issues to pave way for the elections.



A member of the NPP legal team Gary Nimako Marfo in a Facebook post said: “Manhyia North is voting peacefully. NPP ADR&LSC is working under the able leadership of Hon Cecilia Abena Dapaah”.



Security has been beefed up at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, the second time elections were being held for the Manhyia North Constituency.



Voting started about 12:18 p.m., following accreditation issues.



Member of Parliament for the area Akwasi Konadu said: “We ought to reach a consensus. We had met the ADR [Committee] and reached a political decision and made sure that at least what we had agreed stands”.



“Currently we are having the election. You may have initial challenges especially with timing set for this election to begin. However, an agreement has been reached we’ve involved the region and other stakeholders and we’re moving on”, he added.



The ruling party is picking new officers as it re-organizes its base ahead of the 2024 general elections.



At least 42 Constituencies have so far elected officers in the Ashanti Region.