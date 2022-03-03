Mandate to recover proceeds of crime makes EOCO generator of revenue for development – Dame

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has told the newly-constituted board of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) that the organisation is a generator of revenue for the government to undertake development.



This is based on their mandate to recover proceeds of crimes, he said.



He has therefore tasked the new board to institute measures to scale up their efforts in recovering the proceeds of crimes.



Speaking after inaugurating the board on Wednesday, March 2, he said “On my working visit to the offices of EOCO recently, I felt constraint to make the remark about the relatively low record of money it had recovered from the proceeds of crime.



“It is undesirable for perpetrators of economic crime to conceal or keep the fruits of the crimes against the people of Ghana. Such a situation breeds mistrust in the system and rubs the nation with the much-needed revenue for the executive of lofty development projects.



“In my respectful view, the mandate to recover proceeds of crime is one that places EOCO squarely in the position to contribute to the national purse by being a major generator of revenue.



“I implore the new board to formulate policies and superintend the affairs of the organization in the manner so as to efficiently boost its recovery of proceeds of crime.”