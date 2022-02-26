Mandariwura of Bole Traditional Area passes on at South Africa

Regional News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Chief of Mandari in the Bole Traditional Area Mandariwura Seidu Awusi Kisimonfo Bonyanso has passed on in South Africa after a short illness.



The Mandariwura is the second most prominent Chief in the Bole Traditional Area after the Paramount Chief.



A statement issued on behalf of the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) by his Secretary Mr Abdulai Haruna Obey stated;



“The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area, Yiram, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I), the protocol head of the Denkeripe gate of Bole Sigiriwura aa well as the Mankumawura, Seripewura, Kunfusiwura and the entire Denkeripe Royal Gate of Bole Traditional Area announce the sudden demise of Mandariwura Seidu Awusi Kisimonfo Bonyanso”.



The statement added; “The late Mandariwura Seidu Awusi Kisimonfo Bonyanso met his untimely death after a short illness at South Africa yesterday Thursday, 24th February, 2022”.



The statement futher said; “Mandariwura Seidu Awusi Kisimonfo Bonyanso of blessed memory was a farmer, contractor and a unifier”.



According to Bolewura’s statement the Bole Traditional Council in collaboration with the family of the late Mandariwura are making all the necessary arrangements to get the body from South Africa to Ghana any moment soon and he would be interred at the Royal mausoleum in Bole (Balpe).



“In view of this Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) and the family wish to inform all Chiefs/Queen mothers of Bole Traditional Area and the general public to turn over their Traditional smock from this morning”; Bolewura said.