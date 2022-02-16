Manchester United coach Rangnick praises ‘dangerous’ Tariq Lamptey

You are here: HomeNews2022 02 16Article 1470526

Manchester United interim manager, Ralf Rangnick has showered praises on English-born Ghanaian defender, Tariq Lamptey for his exceptional performance against the Red Devils.

Tariq Lamptey featured for Brighton and Hove Albion as ten-men Seagulls lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the English Premier League on matchday 25.

"Their right side with Lamptey was the dangerous side, Lamptey played up front, almost like a right-winger for 15 minutes, and that's why we decided to bring on Alex Telles to support Luke Shaw on that side,” Rangnick said at this post-match-conference.

Manchester United are now 4th on the English Premier League table with 43 points after beating Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 while the Seagulls now sit 9th on the table.

Tariq Lamptey is still eligible to play for the Black Stars despite featuring for England at the juvenile level.

