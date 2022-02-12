Manasseh reacts to Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s arrest

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#FixTheCountry convener arrested



Oliver Vormawor threatens to stage a coup if E-Levy is passed



Manasseh wades into Oliver's arrest



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure has stated that the arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor was expected owing to his coup comment and circumstances surrounding same.



According to Manasseh, it would have been irresponsible on the part of the state if it had not taken action over the comment made by the #FixTheCountry convener.



“We can disagree on whether Ghana needs a coup or not. But we must agree that no responsible state will sit aloof if a leader of a youth movement calls the army "useless" and declares his intention to do a coup if a certain bill is passed,” Manasseh posted on Facebook.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convener for the #FixTheCountry Movement, recently hinted that he will organize a coup in the country if Parliament passes the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).



He described the army as useless whilst commenting on some viral photos and videos of an E-Levy cake presented to the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, during his 65th birthday.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, the activist wrote:



“If this E-Levy passes after this Cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”



The Ghana Police Service on Saturday morning confirmed the arrest of Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, adding that he will be arraigned before the court on Monday, February 14, 2022.



According to reports, the activist was picked up by security officers at the Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival in the country on Friday night.



In a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, the police said the activist was arrested based on the social media post he made.



“Mr. Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-levy Bill is passed by Parliament.



"The post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana. He will be arraigned before the court on Monday, February 14, 2022,” parts of the statement read.



In another post on his Facebook page, Manasseh Azure said “there are times the state gets it wrong. Sometimes, the citizens get it wrong too.”



