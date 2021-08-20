Manasseh pulls down 'distasteful' post about Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Manasseh Azure Awuni says he is sorry for making a demeaning post about the president



• The journalist, however, stands by the importance of what he said



• The post has since been pulled down, the journalist wrote



After he made a post about the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which many described as demeaning and courting a lot of backlashes online, investigative and anti-corruption journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has pulled down the post.



Also, he has apologized to the president, stating that some “respectable friends” got in touch and advised him to do so as the post he made was disrespectful.



Announcing this on his Facebook page, Manasseh Azure Awuni wrote, “Yesterday, I wrote a post that said some of the president's pronouncements are not befitting of a man of his age. Some respectable friends who reached out to me said they have found the wording of the post distasteful and appealed to me to do something about it.



“Accordingly, I have pulled down the post and apologise to the president and whoever is offended by the post.”



He, however, stated that the merit of his message still stands.



According to him, the mere fact that the president can be making light of issues such as the mess that the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, was involved in during the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccines for Ghana, and his recent attempts at comparing the work of Daniel Yao Domelevo and the person who took over from him, makes it difficult for him not to call him out.



“I, however, stand by the substance of the post, that some of the utterances of the president are not befitting of him.



“For instance, there's nothing funny about Kwaku Agyeman-Manu's actions to warrant a public joke about it. This week, it was Domelevo's comment,” he wrote on his Facebook page.







