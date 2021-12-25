Manasseh Azure issues stern warning to online fraudsters on Christmas

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Cyberfraud is on the rise in Ghana and undoubtedly perpetrators will seize this festivity season as an opportunity to engage in online fraudulent activities with the goal of financial gains.



However, the editor of The Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has strongly warned fraudsters who intend to scam people who do genuine business on his page.



In a Facebook post, Manasseh Azure affirmed he will expose such fraudsters and team up with the security agencies to deal with them.



He wrote, "The online fraudsters should take note that if you post here and I'm alerted, The Fourth Estate will expose you and team up with the security agencies to deal with you."



The comment was in connection with his earlier post inviting friends to come to advertise their goods or services.