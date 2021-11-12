Managing bird flu has been challenging - Minister

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has outlined some measures put in place to control the spread of bird flu in Ghana.



He indicated that there has been a total ban on the import of poultry products from our neighboring countries where the outbreak has already been confirmed.



He added that to ensure public safety, the public has been advised to report any unusual deaths in domestic poultry and wild birds.



“Citizens should desist from handling dead birds with bare hands and consume only well-cooked poultry food and products,” he said.



Mr. Akoto however said the containment of the bird flu has been challenging, due to limited budget and inadequate monitoring from the ministry.



He revealed that between 2021 and 2022 an approval for the recruitment of 500 veterinary officers would be given.



He said the ministry has secured cabinet approval for emergency funds of $43, 984,17.70p million dollars for compensation of affected farmers and procurement of equipment.