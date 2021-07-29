Managerial skills essential for nation-building – Bagbin

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

The time is ripe for the nation to train experts to manage the country’s vast human resources and tailor them to suit Ghana’s developmental agenda, the Speaker of Parliament Alban S.K Bagbin has said.



He said although the country is blessed with world-class professionals and experts, it has done little to harness this pool of resources to guide development due to the little attention paid to the development of managerial skills.



The Speaker was speaking at a meeting with the council members of the Ghana Institute of Management (GIM) when they called on him in Parliament on Wednesday, 28 July 2021.



The GIM council members were in parliament to deliberate with the Speaker on varied issues bothering on the improvement of the education sector especially in regard to tertiary education and the development of management-related courses.



The delegation was led by Dr. Kwame Antwi-Boasiako who is also the President of the institute.



The Speaker explained that societies that seek to attain maximum efficiency in their developmental drive must pay a critical attention to human resource management.



He tasked GIM and other institutions to develop special management courses for both undergraduates and professionals to help boost their management capabilities which is key to nation-building.



Very soon, he said, parliament would collaborate with key institutions that offer management courses to help build the capacities of legislators and staff of the parliamentary service.



The President of the Institute, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako acknowledged the role of management in nation-building and assured the Speaker that already the institute was neck-deep in the organization of training programs, seminars, workshops among others all geared towards the improvement of the quality of leadership in the country.



Having acknowledged the leadership credentials of the Speaker over the years, Dr. Antwi Boasiako announced that the institute had decided to confer an honorary fellowship on Speaker Bagbin at a future ceremony.