Manager accused of misappropriating funds worth GH¢251,116 remanded

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: GNA

A 28-year-old man accused of misappropriating GH¢251,116.70 belonging to his employer has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



Gideon McWilliams has denied stealing the amount belonging to “God Has Found Us Company Limited”.



He will be brought back to the Court on June 27, 2023.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong told the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah that Mr Richard Nyanator, the complainant, was an Accountant and a resident of Avenor Carprice in Accra.



He said the accused person, McWilliams was a manager of “Grace Has Found Us Company Limited” and a resident of Dansoman. The complainant is also an Accountant of “Grace Has Found Us Company Limited,” Distributors of Airtel Tigo credit or recharge cards at their head office located at Dansoman Asoredanho in Accra.



ASP Oppong said the accused person was the manager of the company’s branch at Tip-Toe Lane near Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange in Accra.



Prosecution said in April 2023, the Complainant went on his routine checks at Tip- Toe Lane branch where he detected a huge sum of cash embezzlement.



Complainant, the Court heard, questioned the accused person being the branch manager, but he could not give any good response.





The accused person told the complainant that he should give him some time to explain, thus, the complainant after a week engaged the services of internal auditors to audit the books as well as the accounts of the accused person, ASP Oppong said.



He said the audit report submitted indicated that the accused person had embezzled GH¢251,116.70, hence, he was invited to the company’s Head office at Dansoman Asoredanho to explain to management the shortfall, but he could not offer any tangible reason.



The prosecution said the accused person was given the opportunity to also engaged his own external auditors, but their report came out with the same figure.



He then met the management and promised to refund the said amount within a stipulated time frame but he failed.



ASP Oppong said on April 25, 2023, the complainant made a report to the Police, leading to the arrest of McWilliams.



The accused person in his cautioned statement admitted the offense and offered his 2017 Hyundai Elantra unregistered saloon vehicle valued at GH¢80,000.00 to defray part of the debt with an outstanding balance of GH¢171,116.70.



After the investigation, the accused person was arraigned.