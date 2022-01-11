Management of Sompa FM quashes rumours about ownership of media firm

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Some discerning listeners of the newly opened Kumasi based radio station, Sompa Fm (93.1) are very confused as to the real owners of the station.



In the wake of the confusion, some names have popped as owners of the media station that is making waves in the Kumasi metropolis and beyond.



The Member of

Parliament for Suame Constituency and the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and business mogul, One Achamfour have had their names mentioned as owners of the firm.



The allegations have been birthed by the poaching of some renowned and seasonal journalists in the country to the station in the shortest period.



The station has so far poached Political Talk Show host, Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye, Sampson K Nyamekye, Emrantehene, Sometime Oto Acheampong, Ante Naa, Kofi Appiah, among others.



Meanwhile, management of the station has called on the general public to disregard the unfounded allegations in the public domain that the promising station belongs any of the names mentioned especially Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu because the station is sited at Suame and has some political dimension.



According to them, the public should focus on the good programs the station is bringing on board in shaping the national discourse and promoting socio- economic development as with time, the true owners will be known.



" Kyei Mensah Bonsu, One Achamfour, tabeaa herbal company and owners of 2M express are not the owners of Sompa Fm as is alleged. Time will tell for you to know the true owners of the station but currently our major focus is to build a solid brand. We assure the general public to expect something different and great from the good contents the station is about bringing. We have quality program outlines for our discerning listeners and viewers on all our social media platforms. We are determine to serve our people well".



The management also appreciated the huge audience and attention the station is getting from the public in its first week of operation in the garden city.



Management took the opportunity to entreat listeners and potential sponsors to channel their products advertisement to Sompa Fm (93.1) for better promotions and marketing moving forward.



However, non of the alleged names mentioned above have come out to deny the publications