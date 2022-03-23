Management of SDD-UBIDS redoubles efforts to execute uncompleted projects – VC

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

The Vice Chancellor of the Simon Diedong Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), Professor Philip Duku Osei says Management of the University is working feverishly to ensure that all uncompleted projects are fully executed.



The infrastructural deficit on campus is compelling the university to work around the clock to provide more office and lecture spaces for effective academic work.



Prof. Duku Osei made the announcement at the second matriculation of SSD-UBIDS at Wa in the Upper West Region.



GBC’s Emmanuel Mensah-Abludo reports that the event marks the official entry of 4,372 students into the University.



Out of the 4,372 students admitted, 2,976 representing 68% are males will the remaining 1,396 which works to 32% being females.



Five hundred and fifty-nine (559) graduate students were admitted. Professor Philip Duku Osei who is the Foundation Vice-Chancellor of SDD-UBIDS indicated that many new programs, including Law, ICT, Environmental Resource Management as well as Hospitality and Tourism have been prepared and are now under the consideration by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).



New schools and facilities for SDD-UBIDS



He equally touched on the establishment of new schools and facilities. They are Faculty of Social Sciences and Arts; School of Education and Life-long Learning; Faculty of Information and Communication Technology; and Faculty of Public Policy and Governance.



Prof. Duku Osei said “they want the schools to grow and produce the most competitive students and graduates so that it will be worthwhile all the efforts that the professors are putting in”.



Prof. Duku Osei stressed the need for the freshmen and women to shun all forms of deviant behaviours, saying the University will be looking out for good conduct. I will not hesitate to sanction those who will be out of line and charge them to uphold COVID-19 and other safety protocols.



“I charge you to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols in order to stay safe and also get yourselves vaccinated so that you will be completely protected. I also implore you, those of you who ride on campus, to ensure that you put on your crash helmets.”



The newly admitted students were also advised to effectively utilise available endogenous resources to transform themselves to influence Ghanaian business start-ups, by being the generation that will produce the highest success in the birth and sustainability of new businesses.