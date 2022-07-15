Management of Adankwame Community Mining Scheme reconstructs road for communities

Regional News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Godwin Selasie Zigah, the Chief Executive Officer of Adankwame Community Mining Scheme in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti region has made a passionate appeal to corporate institutions to honor Corporate Social Responsibilities to support the government's developmental agenda.



He made this known as he reshaped the 5-kilometer Mfensi- Adankwame-Asakraka road to ensure the smooth movement of residents in the area.



Despite the mining concession not clocking more than two weeks, Godwin Zigah has committed himself to developmental projects in the area as he believes that corporate institutions and individuals have a role to play in the growth of the country.



“I’m constructing this road to help the community and those nearby. As companies, we must honor our CSR duties to help the government. Government alone cannot do it so we must offer some assistance”, he said.



Peter Agarli, Assembly Member for Asakraka Electoral Area) hailed the Management of Community Mining Scheme for coming to the aid of the communities and called for heavenly blessings on the company.



He noted with excitement that the construction of the road will help the residents in their movements and that they are grateful to the management of the CMs.



Some of the residents who spoke at the event expressed appreciation Mr Zigah and his team for the humanitarian gesture.