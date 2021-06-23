Management and students of Pentecost University shocked with the demise of Rev. Jonathan Koffie

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: Nana Yaw Osene-Akwah, Contributor

The Dean of Students' affairs at the Pentecost University, Rev. Jonathan Koffie, sadly passed on at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



He was involved in a fatal road accident between Nkoranza and Techimam, while on official duty. He was since admitted to a hospital in Techimam but was later transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he took his last breath.



The university had emergency assembly meeting on the 22nd June 2021 to break the sad news to management and students at the James McKeown Auditorium.



They couldn't control their tears and emotions, but have to accept the sad news and as Christians pray hard.



The writer William Shakespeare in one of his books said:



"All the world's a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances, And one man in his time plays many parts, His acts being seven ages. At first, the infant, Mewling and puking in the nurse's arms.



Then the whining schoolboy, with his satchel And shining morning face, creeping like snail Unwillingly to school. And then the lover, Sighing like furnace, with a woeful ballad Made to his mistress' eyebrow.



Then a soldier, Full of strange oaths and bearded like the pard, Jealous in honour, sudden and quick in quarrel, Seeking the bubble reputation Even in the cannon's mouth.



And then the justice, In fair round belly with good capon lined, With eyes severe and beard of formal cut, Full of wise saws and modern instances; And so he plays his part.



The sixth age shifts Into the lean and slippered pantaloon; with spectacles on nose and pouch on side; His youthful hose, well saved, a world too wide For his shrunk shank, and his big manly voice, Turning again toward childish treble, pipes.



And whistles in his sound. Last scene of all, That ends this strange eventful history, Is second childishness and mere oblivion, Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything."