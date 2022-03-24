Manage government jobs same way you will manage your personal businesses - State institutions told

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

State Institutions causing financial loss to the state, Journalist



Sack anyone making losses to the state, Journalist tells Akufo-Addo



Ghanaians complain about rising cost of living



A journalist, George Ayisi, has called on directors in charge of state institutions to manage these institutions the same way they would manage their personal businesses.



According to him, these state institutions which are supposed to make profit for the state to run its affairs are rather making losses which is also affecting the current economic crisis the country is facing.



Speaking on the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, he said, “…this country we have institutions, state institutions that are supposed to work and bring profit to the country about 50 plus of them over the past years or so. None of them have made profits. People should start thinking about managing the state in the same way they would manage their personal businesses”.



He called on the president to remove underperforming directors of state institutions irrespective of their contributions towards the party.



"Mr. President, if somebody you have appointed is making losses and you are still keeping him because the person had funded political campaign, we need to rethink how we manage our state institutions,” he said.



