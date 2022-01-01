Man with hidden gun arrested in an attempt to enter church

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 35-year-old man, Emmanuel Asare has been arrested at Kasoa Opeikuma by the Police for allegedly attempting to enter a church auditorium with a hidden gun and ammunitions during the 31st December Watchnight service.



According to the Central East Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning, his men received intelligence that the suspect was armed with a pistol following which they moved in to arrest him.



He said the suspect upon seeing the police jumped a wall onto the compound of a nearby house.



He was pursued and arrested.



Upon a search on him, a locally manufactured pistol with 18 live AA rounds of ammunition and 4 spent 9mm shells were retrieved from him.



Other items retrieved from him include substances suspected to marijuana.



The suspect is being kept in the custody of the Kasoa Police Command and will be arraigned before court.