Man who supplies weapons to armed robbers nabbed

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 27 September 2021

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of one Bukari Salifu, who is said to provide weapons to armed robbers for their expeditions.



Bukari Salifu, 65, was arrested over the weekend following police intelligence.



Prior to his arrest, two suspected robbers who had been arrested when they attempted to rob motorists along the Koluedor-Sege-Accra road had mentioned Bukari Salifu as the one who provides them with weapons for their robberies.



But while ostensibly taking the police to the man, the two rather took the crime-combat team to a bush full of other armed robbers.



“There, the police came under fire as the suspects attempted to escape,” a press release signed by Acting Director-General of Public Affairs ACP Kwesi Ofori on Monday, September 27 noted.



The suspected armed robbers were shot in the process and were rushed to the Police Hospital, where they died.



They are Joseph Dagodzo and Mujahid Abubakar, alias Sule.



Their bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.