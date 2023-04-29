Man who spent GH¢120,000 to marry police woman pregnant for customs officer demands compensation

General News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

A Ghanaian man is calling for justice after narrating how he spent GH¢120,000 to marry his pregnant wife only to find out he is not the father of the child.



According to Tony, a day prior to the marriage, his wife also called Belinda Asantewaa informed him that she was one month pregnant and he accepted and went on with the marriage.



He explained that they have been married for 18 months now and he has taken good care of her and the baby.



Tony, telling his story to Aunty Naa on Oyerepa FM, said after taking full responsibility of the child and naming the child, another man went ahead to name the child again claiming the child is his.



“I’m married to a policewoman called Belinda Asantewaa who lives in Cape Coast and works at Bakaano Police Station. We’ve been married for one year, six months. A day into our marriage, she told me she was one month pregnant. We still got married and then you delivered. I named the child and after I learnt another man has also named the child with her mother involved,” he narrated.



Tony further added that when he confronted the lady’s family, he was told that the child’s father is a renowned customs officer and they did not want the issue to go public.



“When I confronted her mother about the issue, she told me the man who named the child was a big man and he doesn’t want it out in public because when it comes out, it will destroy his marriage,” he stated.



Tony further added that he was told to list the expenses he incurred during the marriage and naming so they refund him.



This he said he has done but the family has refused to get pay him back stating that their daughter who is also his wife cannot afford it.



“So, they asked me to list the amount I spent on both the wedding and engagement so they pay. I did as requested and gave it to her father. Her father is also a well-known police officer. After giving them the list, the lady told me they don’t have money to pay. I have waited for them for about four months now but haven’t heard from them," he said.



He also claims that the lady has been threatening him ever since the issue came up



He is therefore demanding that the family of Belinda Asantewaa repays the GH¢120,000 he spent on her.



