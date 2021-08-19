Man who raped daughter to prevent spiritual calamity remanded

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

A man who told his 16-year daughter that his pastor had directed him to have sex with her to spare their family of spiritual calamity, has appeared before a Madina District court charged with rape and incest.



George Offei, a pure water machine operator, has had his plea reserved as his case docket has been forwarded to the office of the Attorney General for advice.



The court, presided over by Ms. Susana Nyarkotey, has remanded Offei into Police custody to reappear on August 31, 2021.



Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa, the prosecutor informed the court that because the accused is being held for rape, the Police have prepared a duplicate docket to seek the advice of the Attorney General.



Narrating the fact of the case, Chief Inspector Adamuwaa said the complainant is a trader residing at La in Accra while the accused resides at Madina.



Chief Inspector Adamuwaa said the accused is the father of the victim. When the victim was four years old, Offei left the victim in her mother’s care and has since been with the victim’s mother who is also the complainant.



The prosecution said about nine months ago, the accused received several reports from the victim’s mother to the effect that the victim had been a truant.



The prosecutor said Offei then went for the victim and she had since been leaving with him.



The prosecution said the accused had on several occasions tried to have sex with the victim but she declined.



According to the prosecutor, the accused then lied to the victim that their pastor had given him a spiritual direction to have sex with her, else spiritual calamity would befall their family.



The prosecution said the victim did not believe his father’s assertion but the accused managed to have his way with her.



The accused, the court was told, continued to have sex with the victim on three different occasions.



The prosecution said when the victim felt traumatized and could no longer bear the ordeal, she informed her mother, and a report was made at the Madina Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.



A medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical care and the accused was arrested.