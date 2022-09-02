Man who pounded three persons to death with pestle remanded

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Jirapa Magistrate Court in the Upper West Region has remanded into prison custody a 20-year-old suspect who allegedly killed three persons including his mother with a pestle at Tampaala, a suburb of Jirapa.



This was after the accused person, Anthony Yengbor was arraigned before the Jirapa Magistrate Court on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.



He has since been remanded into prison custody to reappear on Monday, September 19, 2022.



According to the Public Affairs Director of the Upper West Regional Police Command, Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, they will use the period to continue their investigation works to enable them to establish the circumstances that led to such an unfortunate incident.



The suspect, Anthony Yengbor, allegedly attacked and pounded his 60-year-old, Bozomo Yengbor, his landlord’s wife Cynthia Dabuo 45 as well as his sister Rebecca Yengbor 22 and her 8-months-old son with a pestle.



The victims who were found in critical condition were rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Jirapa for medical attention. The three women were pronounced dead on arrival at the Hospital.



However, the eighth (8) month-old baby survived and is currently receiving treatment at the Upper West Regional Hospital.



Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the same Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.