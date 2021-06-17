Man who knocked and dumped 27-year-old teacher with his car arrested

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Emeka Adams is said to have knocked down Alice Adamtey at the Adenta-Dodowa traffic intersection on June 7, 2021,



• The suspect under the pretext of conveying the victim to the hospital abandoned her in a bush at Abokobi



• The 27-year-old victim after being left to her fate died



A 42-year-old man, Emeka Adams, has been arrested and charged for the murder of a 27-year-old teacher of De Youngsters International School in Adenta.



The suspect is alleged to have knocked the teacher down with a car and later abandoned her at an unknown location to die.



According to a police statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the deceased identified as Alice Adamtey aged 27, was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle at the Adenta-Dodowa traffic intersection on June 7, 2021, at about 7:00 pm.



The driver is said to have picked the victim under the pretext of sending her to the hospital but ended up abandoning her in a bush at Abokobi resulting in the victim’s death.



The police have however arrested the suspect who they say is an unlicensed driver and have processed him for court on the charge of murder.



“On 16/06/2021, suspect Emeka Adams who was the driver in charge of the Hyundai Sonata saloon vehicle with registration number GB 2621-20 was arrested and been processed for court on the charge of murder,” the police have said.