Man who had sex with 3 daughters provides sheep, schnapps for cleansing rituals

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 60-year-old man who was summoned for incest in the Andoe Traditional Council in the Central Region, has presented items for purification rituals.



The man, identified as Opanyin Kwame Atta, alias Showboy, admitted to the abomination after he was dragged before the traditional leadership.



Showboy, earlier reported some young men, including the boyfriend of his 27-year-old daughter, to the chiefs of the town for wrongly accusing him of sleeping with his daughters.



However, the young men failed to substantiate the allegations when the case was called at the chief’s palace. This led the traditional council to pronounce the young men guilty and imposed a fine of GH¢2,400 on them.



After the young men paid the fine, some mysterious sicknesses befell Showboy and his family.



One of his daughters, a 32-year-old, is said to have gone beyond her nine-month pregnancy without giving birth.



Summoned before the Andoe Traditional Council, Showboy is said to have confessed to sleeping with 3 out of his nine daughters.



The Chief of Andoe, Nana Atta Banafoe, after finding the 60-year-old man guilty of incest, imposed a fine of GH¢12,000 on him and further directed him to produce some sheep for pacification and sacrifice.



According to a myjoyonline.com report, Showboy has presented four sheep instead of 5 as requested.



Aside from that, he stated he was only able to raise GHC8000 out of the GHC12,000 the chief demanded due to lack of funds.



Addressing the media, the Chief of the area, Nana Atta Banafo III, said two separate rituals would be performed for cleansing.



He added that another ritual will be performed to cleanse the family to prevent any further calamity that may befall the same.



NYA/WA



