Man who beheaded our father is not insane – Family

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The farm owner’s family is demanding justice after he was allegedly murdered by his farmhand.



The bereaved family claims they do not want to take the law into their own hands, so the suspect must be dealt with by the proper authorities.



The farm keeper allegedly murdered his landlord in Yaw Anane, a rural town in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.



Yaw Wotoro, the suspect, has been identified.



According to the information available, Yaw Wotoro sliced the landowner’s neck, Kwasi Antoh, 60.



Rainbow Radio’s Emmanuel Sowah, reporting from the scene, said the two battled after the suspect accused Mr. Antoh of having an affair with his daughter.



The two battled and were separated, according to him, but it is unknown what prompted the suspect to allegedly attack and kill Mr. Antoh.



The farm owner died instantly, according to him, after the suspect slit his neck with a cutlass.



Kwesi Oppong, the deceased’s son, stated that the suspect should be punished in accordance with Ghanaian law.



They don’t want anyone to come back and tell them that the suspect was mentally ill, he says.



He claimed the suspect planned and carried out the murder even after the two had been separated from their fight.



”We can organise people to deal with the suspect, but as law-abiding citizens, we want the law to deal with him. We don’t want anyone to come in and tell us that the suspect is mentally ill. He was insane and knew exactly what he was doing.”