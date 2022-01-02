Man who allegedly murdered sister arrested

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Begoro District Police in Eastern Region has arrested suspect Keanu Aboagye accused of killing his 55-year-old sister.



The suspect went into hiding after the heinous crime.



55-year-old Gladys Agyemang was murdered in cold blood at Akyem Begoro- Zongo Community in the Fanteakwa North District in the Eastern Region



Starr News has gathered the victim was seen in her house lying motionless in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds at about 7:40 pm on December 27, 2021.



Two residents Ebenezer Adu and Victor Kwarteng Ansah who saw the victim rushed her to Begoro District Hospital for treatment but were pronounced dead on arrival.



The two witnesses reported the incident to police and alleged that they suspect the brother of the deceased Keanu Aboagye who was at large.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Starr News, the suspect was arrested at his hideout upon Intelligence.



He said he will be arraigned before court for prosecution.