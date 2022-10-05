Man who abused toddler in viral video might’ve smoked weed – Dr. Akwasi Osei

General News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Chief Executive Officer, of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Akwasi Osei says the man in a viral video seen abusing a toddler might have done so under the influence of smoking weed (marijuana) and losing his ability to think rationally.



He believes the man could also be suffering from schizophrenia or that he’s a psychopath.



In the widely circulated video, the man is seen whipping the innocent child in the presence of other men while the victim cries in pain. However, none of them made any attempt to rescue the toddler.



The Police in a statement said they “have sighted a horrifying video on social media in which a male adult is seen subjecting an infant to severe beating under a tree. Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested, and rescue the child.”



The Police are entreating anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the police on 0243809991 and have offered a GHC2, 000 reward for anyone who will provide information leading to the arrest of the suspect.



Commenting further on the incident in an interview on Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM Morning Show Ene No Bio, Dr. Akwasi Osei roundly condemned the act saying nobody with a sound mind could be this wicked to an innocent toddler.



“There is every indication that all is not well with this man, he needs a psychiatric evaluation. It may be the case that he’s smoked wee(marijuana) and is unable to think right hence doesn’t know that his action could hurt the toddler. He could also be suffering from a mental illness (schizophrenia) or it could also be the case that he has a personality disorder – a Psychpath, who has no conscience and sense of remorse. I don’t think that the man is just being wicked, there’s more to it. He definitely has to be evaluated psychologically.”



Dr. Akwasi Osei added that going forward, the child despite his age should be monitored and given the needed help as this abuse on him could leave him with trauma and affect him in the future.



He further urged the police to arrest whoever recorded the assault for questioning for looking on for the assault to be perpetrated.