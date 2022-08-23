Man suspected to be lynched found in gutter

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Correspondence from Eastern Region



A man believed to be in his early 30s was on Tuesday morning found dead in a gutter near the main lorry station at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region.



Scores of residents had massed up around the lifeless man by the time GhanaWeb got to the scene.



The body of the deceased who has been simply identified as Nat by an onlooker has been deposited at the Atua Government Hospital Morgue pending autopsy.



The deceased is believed to have been killed by his assailants and dumped in the gutter around 2am on Tuesday.



Some residents in the area told GhanaWeb that they heard shouts of "thief, thief" at dawn but no one dared to step out only for them to find the deceased's lifeless body in the morning.



Many residents, therefore, suspected that the deceased was the thief being pursued a few hours earlier.



The man said to be a resident of Plau, a suburb of Somanya lay prostate with his face buried in the mud in the gutter in a pair of ash shorts under a black T-shirt with his head covered with three pieces of blocks.



A black bag partially opened but with unknown contents lay by his side.



Hard as this Correspondent tried to observe, it was difficult seeing any physical marks of assault on the remains of the victim due to the body being covered in the dirty, muddy water.



Personnel of the Odumase Police Command were duly informed and moved to the scene and after taking, inventories conveyed the body to the Atua Government Hospital.



An opinion leader at Odumase, Godwin Oblanda Totroku in an interview with GhanaWeb said his attention was drawn to the incident just before daybreak.



“In the early hours of today (Tuesday) around 5:40, I had a phone call from a resident that they had seen a motionless body lying in a gutter and then I quickly had to rush over; there was a gentleman lying in a gutter (having) been lynched with blocks packed on him,” he asserted.



According to him, he informed the Odumase District Police Commander, Supt Doris Akua Grant and she quickly mobilized her men who eventually showed up at 7:30 am to convey the body to the morgue.



The opinion leader while taking the opportunity to reiterate earlier calls to his people to desist from subjecting suspected thieves to instant justice noted, “what I normally advise my youth is that if they come across anything of that sort, an armed robber, they shouldn’t lynch the person. After arresting or apprehending, the first thing to do is to walk him or her to the police station for the law to take its course.”



He added that the situation was likely to instill fear in the residents but urged them to remain calm.