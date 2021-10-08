Man surrenders to police after allegedly killing farmer for chasing his wife

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 October 2021

• The suspect alleged that the deceased was having an affair with his wife



• He is suspected to have shot the farmer in his room



• He later turned himself over to the police after investigations into the murder commenced



Following the murder of a 35-year-old farmer at Kpentaung in the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri District, police say a suspect has turned himself in after processes were initiated for his arrest in connection with the murder.



As reported by Daily Guide, the Acting North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Anabiik Anmain, confirmed the arrest indicating that Kampii Ningpeen Yennu upon realizing that the police were getting in on him, surrendered himself to the Bunkpurgu District Police Command.



According to a police report dated October 1, 2021, the Bunnkpurugu Police Command received a call from the Assemblyman for Jilik electoral area, Laar Jatuat that Kampii Ningpeen Yennu, who suspected Matthew Namisom was having an affair with his wife, sneaked into the farmer’s room during the night and shot him with a gun.



The police reported to the scene and found the framer lying in a supine position in a pool of blood.



Police investigations at the scene uncovered a piercing wound on the chin of the deceased through his left ear which was believed to be a gunshot wound. The police also retrieved a misfired AK ammunition at the scene for further investigation.



The suspect is said to have threatened the deceased with death several times for allegedly having an affair with his wife.



The suspect surrendered himself to police assisting with investigations.



The Regional Police PRO, ASP Anmain further stated that the suspect will be arraigned before court after investigations are concluded.