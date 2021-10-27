Man stones his mother to death in Savannah Region

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The suspect is reportedly an epileptic patient



• He hit his mother with three stones after chasing her around



• The incident occurred at Gindabuo



An old woman, Rebecca Banuda Yibilena has been stoned to death by her 30-year-old son in the Savannah Region.



According to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, the incident occurred at Gindabuo, a village on the Sawla-Wa highway in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region.



The report indicates the deceased was with her son John Banuda who is epileptic at a prayer camp near Gindabuo.



Her son is said to have insisted on going back home on Monday night but his mother resisted and impressed on him to postpone the trip to the next morning.



After managing to convince her son to refrain from making the foot journey, he reportedly fell unconscious and woke up the next day exhibiting acts of violence.



Banuda at a point is said to have directed his anger towards his mother. He chased his mother around until she fell on the ground in an attempt to escape from her violent son.



The suspect is said to have smashed his mother’s head with three stones following which he fled the scene.



The Sawla District Police Commander, ASP De-Graft Adjei, is reported to have confirmed the incident noting that there is an ongoing investigation to determine the motive of the suspect.

The deceased’s body has however been deposited at the Sawla District Hospital while a manhunt has been launched to apprehend her son.