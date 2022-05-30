Man stabs 35-year-old friend to death during an argument

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 30 May 2022

Correspondence from Eastern Region



A 35-year-old man, Dominic Kwame Ofori, popularly called "Koliko", met his untimely death when he was stabbed multiple times by his friend, Kofi Kwakye, also known as "Tompoo," 32, with an implement, resulting in his instant death.



The incident occurred Sunday night at Akyem Achiase in the Eastern Region during a fight at a ghetto over who was the stronger between the two men.



Achiase District Police Commander, Supt. Patrick Gblorkpor when contacted by GhanaWeb confirmed the story.



Narrating the incidents that led to the horrific murder, the police commander said arguments over who was the stronger of the two men resulted in a fight during which the suspect drew an implement with which he stabbed the deceased.



“They were at a ghetto, a place where they smoke weed and a misunderstanding occurred between the two of them over who is a strong man so the deceased Kwame Ofori was stabbed in the process,” he said.



The police superintendent added that Kofi Kwakye after committing the crime bolted from the scene. He said the youth of the community angered by the incident, apprehend the girlfriend of the suspect, Sophia Adjiri, 30 over claims that she facilitated the suspect’s escape from the community.

She’s currently in the grips of the police assisting in investigations.



According to him, the mother of the deceased, one Akua Asantewaa, aged 55, reported the incident to the Achiase police Sunday night.



Supt. Patrick Gblorkpor furthered that while investigations were ongoing to arrest the suspect, informants had been alerted to track his whereabouts to ensure that he is apprehended to face justice.



An embittered member of the community who pleaded anonymity chastised the Achiase police, accusing them of inaction which encouraged the ghettoes in the area to flourish. She narrated how members of the ghetto attacked innocent passers-by and snatched their belongings at knife point.



But dismissing the claims, the commander asserted that police conducted regular swoops to clamp down on criminal hideouts. “We’re always conducting swoops, when they [criminals] see us coming they run away. Last two weeks, we conducted swoops intermittently,” he averred.



A resident in the community and an eyewitness, John Bamfo Amoah in an interview however gave a different account of events leading to the tragedy.



According to him, Kwakye accused Ofori of sleeping with his girlfriend. He furthered that the two men prior to the fatal incident clashed at a galamsey site when the suspect confronted his friend over the allegations.



“They went to a galamsey site and the suspect accused the deceased of sleeping with his girlfriend. This resulted in a fight during which the deceased allegedly stabbed the suspect. The suspect then threatened that the fight would continue when they return,” the eyewitness furthered, adding that the suspect armed with a knife provoked the deceased into the latest fight where he pulled out the knife and stabbed his friend multiple times, resulting in his instant death.



John Bamfo Amoah said, “The suspect stabbed him in the abdomen, stomach, chest and slashed his back leaving his intestines gushing out.”



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Oda Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy