Man slashes friend's penis for taking his naked picture

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• 28-year-old man had his naked picture taken by his friend



• Suspect confronted victim to delete the naked picture



• A verbal exchange degenerated into a fight leading to the victim being stabbed



A 28-year-old man has been arrested by police at Yamoransa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region for allegedly slashing the penis of his friend.



According to a report by EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspect identified as Abeiku on Saturday went to his friend’s house where he decided to take a bath.



While in the bathroom, the victim is said to have started shouting from outside calling the suspect to rush out of the bathroom.



Abeiku out of fear and not sure of what was occurring rushed out of the bathroom naked.



His friend, Kwesi John, however, took a picture of the suspect's nakedness with his mobile phone for a motive yet to be known.



The suspect who was peeved about his naked picture being taken by his friend is said to have been impressed on him to delete the picture but his friend declined his request.



The two are said to have met up later the same day and the suspect once again insisted his friend deletes the picture which he refused leading to a verbal exchange.



The exchange between the two friends degenerated into a fight and in the heat of the moment, the suspect slashed the victim’s penis and again stabbed him in the thigh.



The suspect then took the phone and deleted the naked picture his friend took of him.



The victim was reportedly rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital where he is said to be in a critical condition receiving treatment.



According to the report, the two friends are workers at a Block Factory owned by the Assemblyman for the Electoral Area, Justice Abban Kansa.



