Man slashes friend’s palm over GH¢30

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 20-year-old man has been arrested by the police at Pomaa Pokuase in the Assin Fosu Municipality for allegedly causing injury to his friend.



The suspect, Stephen Ansah is said to have slashed the palm of his friend, Emmanuel Appiah after the latter demanded his share of GH¢30 they had both worked for.



Appiah after trying without success to retrieve the money from Ansah for over two weeks reported the matter to Ansah’s father.



However, Ansah who took exception to the decision by his friend went to the victim’s home armed with a cutlass and attempted to stab the victim in the stomach.



The victim according to a report by Oyerepafmonline.com seized the cutlass with both hands resulting in severe injuries to his fingers as the suspect pulled the cutlass.



Ansah who fled the scene after causing injury to his friend was later arrested by the Assin Fosu Police and is expected to be arraigned before court.



Inspector Gilbert Ayongo who confirmed the incident said the victim is currently fighting for his fingers.



