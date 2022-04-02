Man shot in the chest as fight breaks out in Nkroful court premises

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: starrfmonline.com

One person was killed and four others injured during a scuffle between the youth and some supposed armed men at Nkroful Magistrate court in Teleku Bokazo, a mining community in the Ellembelle District.



The deceased Andrew Donkor was among a number of young men who besieged the Nkroful Magistrate court earlier on Friday, April 1, 2022, after about 40 young men were arrested in a mining pit known to belong to Adamus Mines.



Narrating the incident to Empire News, an eyewitness Francis, recounts that at dawn on Friday, April 1, 2022, the youth had gone to the pit to mine but they were apprehended by some armed men believed to have been hired by Adamus mines.



The young men arrested were arraigned before the Nkroful Magistrate Court.



The youth in the area then massed up at the court sparking a scuffle between the youth and the security that resulted in one being shot in the chest.



He was immediately rushed to the Eikwe Government hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



Some of the youth were injured during the scuffle.



It will be recalled that in December last year a young man from the same community was burnt to death allegedly by the private security of Adamus Mines.