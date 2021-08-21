Man shot dead as youth clash with mining operators at Manso Keniago

General News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

• Elijah Timenkeh was killed after joining a protest in his community



• He was shot by the security man at the mining site



• The Police at Manso Keniago has called for clam



A 34-year-old man has been shot to death in a clash between workers of a mining firm and some angry youth at Manso Keniago, a suburb in the Ashanti region.



The man identified as Elijah Timenkeh was reported to have been shot during the clash between the two parties as the youth in the community surrounded the mining concession of Adubiaho Mining Company to prospect for gold.



The reports indicate that the bullet that hit Elijah and eventually claimed his life was fired into the crowd by a private security man who was guarding the premises of the mining firm.



“At about 7 pm, the Manso Adubia Police received a distressed call that somebody has been shot dead at Adubiaho Mining site. Police proceeded there to verify the report. When they got there, they saw somebody lying in a pool of blood. He was later identified as Elijah Timenkeh.



“According to those that were met at the mining site, some youth in the area besieged the Adubiaho mining site to prospect for gold, and then the security man on duty at the time started firing sporadically, and he accidentally shot and killed Elijah Timenkeh, which infuriated the youth. They also mobilized and attacked the workers, subjecting them to beatings,” A spokesperson for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, told JoyNews in an interview.



ASP Godwin called for calm as he stated that the Police have taken steps to beef up security in the mining site following the attack.



“We have the FPU team who are with the Manso District command patrols. As of yesterday, they were there. They are monitoring situations there. So, Police are there. We will ensure nothing untoward happens.”