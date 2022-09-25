Man shoots himself dead after spiritually fortifying himself against bullet

Regional News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man has reportedly shot himself to death at Agona Port near Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region.



The deceased, only identified as Divine, in his 30s is alleged to have shot himself after he had spiritually fortified himself against gunshot.



The deceased allegedly first shot his ankle before shooting his ribs but the bullet failed to penetrate in both attempts.



Convinced that the juju had succeeded, he allegedly shot his head at close range causing the bullet to penetrate through to the other side of his head.



His body has since been deposited at the Dunkwa On-Offin Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan revealed that most of the Youth in the area are fond of going for juju in an attempt to swerve gunshots.



The Youth have however been advised to stay away from spiritual protection against gunshots because it can fail them.



The Diaso Police have commenced an investigation into the matter.