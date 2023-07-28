Man sentenced to 10 yrs in prison for stealing from Military Officer’s home

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced an unemployed young man who stole from a military officer to ten years in prison with hard labour.



Prince Kyei is also accused of breaking into the Military Officer’s home and causing GHc400.00 in damage to his wooden door lock.



Kyei pleaded guilty to unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage, and three counts of stealing.



He was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to ten years in jail by the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah.



Meanwhile, his driver accomplice, Andy Ankrah, was charged with aiding and abetting crime, to which he pled not guilty.



Ankrah was granted a bail of GHC50,000 with two sureties.



He was also ordered by the court to report to the police every Wednesday.



The accused will appear in court again on August 3, 2023. According to the prosecutor, Police Inspector Teye Okuffo, the complainants, Mr Gershon Kaledzi and Mr Yaw Ahiagbedor, were caretakers and lived in the home of Major General Adeti in the Teshie Nungua Estates. Kyei and Ankrah were residents of Teshie Greda Estates.



It said in April 2023, Kyei and one Kofi (at large), scaled the wall into the complainant’s house and caused damage to the back door.



According to the prosecution, they broke into the rooms and stole a brand-new set of uninstalled CCTV cameras, two 50-inch television sets, a 7kva Fet power generator, two 2.5 horsepower air conditioners, and two gas cylinders.



Kyei invited Ankrah, who arrived on a motor tricycle and transported all the stolen items from the premises. The prosecution said on July 9, 2023, Kyei, again, with intent to steal scaled the wall into the complainant’s house.



Luck escaped him as he was confronted by the complainants, who alerted the landlord, Major General Adeti. A military Police squad commanded by WO1 Samuel Quainoo was then dispatched to the scene.



Kyei confessed to the crime committed in April 2023, prompting Military Officers to apprehend Ankrah.



The prosecution said both Kyei and Ankrah were handed over to Nungua Police, and a report was filed. Kyei and Ankrah admitted to the crimes during the investigation.



The prosecution stated that efforts were being made to apprehend the accomplices and recover the stolen products from the buyers.