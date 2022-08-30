Man remanded for allegedly swindling widow of GH¢10, 000

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: GNA

The circuit court in Ashaiman has remanded in police custody a 41-year-old unemployed man, who allegedly swindled a 64-year-old widow of GH¢10,000.



Emmanuel Godfred Amenuveve, the accused, is said to have presented himself as a lawyer and charged the widow GH¢10,000 as legal fees in a civil suit.



However, after collecting the money and making a first appearance in the case, Amenuveve failed to attend the subsequent court hearings to defend the widow(name withheld).



Charged with defrauding by false pretense, Amenuveve has pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mr. Richard Delali Anku.



The accused is expected to reappear before the court on September 8, 2022, for Case Management Conference.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ernest Kwofie, said the complainant resided at Ashaiman Christian Village while Amenuveve resided at Anfoega, in the Volta Region.



The prosecution said the complainant was a defendant in a civil case, which was pending before the Circuit Court “A”, in Tema, over the property of her husband.



ASP Kwofie said the complainant's friend introduced Amenuveve to her (victim) as a lawyer, and the accused demanded GH¢10,000 as legal fees.



The prosecution said the complainant paid the money to the accused and told the complainant that because of her age, he would be representing her in court all the time during the trial.



ASP Kwofie said Amenuveveon his first appearance in court, introduced himself as a family member of the complainant, and pleaded with the court to allow him to resolve the matter.



Prosecution said Amenuveve was nabbed and during interrogation, it came to light that he was not a lawyer.