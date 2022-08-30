Man pounds mother, sisters to death with a pestle

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

An illegal gold miner, Anthony Yendor, is in the custody of the Jirapa Police for allegedly killing his mother and two sisters.



According to a graphic.com.gh report, the suspect pounded his 60-year-old mother, Bozomo Yendor and his sisters, Rebecca Yendor, 22, and Cynthia Dabuo, 45, to death with a pounding pestle.



Confirming the incident, the Wa Regional Crime Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Reynolds Manteaw, explained that the incident happened on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at about 8:00 p. m.



According to the police, Anthony returned from a drinking bar in town and rushed into his mother’s kitchen, where he grabbed the pestle and started pounding his relatives without provocation.



Neighbours who later rushed to the scene overpowered Anthony and handed him over to the police.



The police, according to ACP Manteaw, are currently investigating the incident and will arraign the suspect in due course.



Meanwhile, a fourth victim who survived the attack is said to be receiving treatment at the Jirapa St Joseph Hospital.



The surviving victim, Francis Dabuo, a male infant of eight months, is the son of Cynthia.



The boy was strapped to the back of his mother when his uncle staged the attack.





